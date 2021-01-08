Redmi Note 10 Pro With SD 732G Gets BIS Nod; India Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 9 series were a hit in several markets, including India. Xiaomi's sub-brand is now gearing up to launch its successor, the Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10 Pro could be first in line to launch as it has just passed the BIS certification in India. Previously, the Redmi Note 10 Pro appeared on the FCC listing.

Redmi Note 10 Pro On BIS Listing

The BIS certification was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who shared a list of Xiaomi smartphones set to launch in India soon. A smartphone with the model number M2101K6I was among the Xiaomi smartphones on the certification listing.

A similar model number M2101K6G was earlier spotted on the FCC listing, which was confirmed to be the Redmi Note 10 Pro of the global variant. This means the BIS certification with the model number ending with I indicates the Indian variant.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Expected Features

The listings reveal the Redmi Note 10 Pro is a 4G model, however, there could be a 5G device launching only in China later. The Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could power the device. Reports also suggest a 5,050 mAh battery with fast charging support to fuel the phone.

While the listings have revealed a couple of details of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro, a tipster has also leaked its specifications. The leaked reports suggest the Redmi Note 10 Pro could ship with a 108MP primary camera sensor. However, other reports point the phone could simply feature a 64MP camera, and the 108MP camera could be for the higher Pro Max variant.

Other details expected include an LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which comes as an upgrade to the previous Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone would run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Launch In India

Like its predecessor, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the first of the Note 10 series would likely begin with the Pro variant. Since the Redmi Note 10 Pro has passed the BIS certification, we can expect a launch pretty soon.

