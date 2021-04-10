Redmi Gaming Smartphone With Dimensity 1200 SoC Launch Tipped For This Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Realme announced the Realme Neo GT in its home market China. It carries the credits of being the first-ever smartphone to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Now, it looks like Redmi is also working on a gaming-centric smartphone with the same chipset.

A well-known tipster with a good track record has revealed that the upcoming Redmi smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 SoC may be unveiled by the middle or end of this month.

Redmi Gaming Smartphone Details

Previous reports have revealed that the Redmi gaming smartphone on cards with the Dimensity 1200 chipset could carry the model number M2104K10C. The device has already been spotted on the TENNA and 3C certification databases in China hinting that it could be on cards.

Besides the model number, it has been revealed that the device could be codenamed Ares. It is likely to flaunt a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 camera sensor. As of now, there are no further details regarding the other specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone with a Dimensity 1200 SoC on tow.

Notably, the Realme Neo GT is priced starting from 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000) in China. Having said that the Redmi gaming smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 processor will be a direct rival to it, we can expect it to also be priced similarly.

Redmi Gaming Phone Indian Variant

In the meantime, the Indian variant of the Redmi gaming smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 processor was spotted on the IMEI database with the model number M2104K10I. Furthermore, the listing revealed that the smartphone could be launched in India with the Poco branding. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the company.

Talking about the Dimensity 1200 SoC, it is expected to deliver a flagship-grade performance similar to the Snapdragon 870 SoC. This makes us believe that the smartphone could be launched in the Poco F flagship series.

However, we cannot come to any conclusion as the smartphone is yet to be confirmed and we need to wait for the same from Redmi or Poco to know if it will be rebranded when it comes to India.

