Redmi Gaming Smartphone Key Specs Out: 144Hz Display Hinted

We have already come across reports that Redmi is all set to unveil a new gaming-centric smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 SoC later this month. This smartphone is likely to carry the model number M2104K10C. Adding fuel to the speculation, a device with this model number was certified by the Chinese certification authority, 3C hinting that it could be the upcoming Redmi gaming smartphone.

Now, Sina Finance, a Chinese publication has detailed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Well, the Redmi gaming smartphone could be a direct rival to the Realme GT Neo, the first gaming smartphone from the company and the first smartphone to use the Dimesity 1200 SoC.

Redmi Gaming Smartphone Specs Tipped

When it comes to the specifications tipped by the publication, the Redmi gaming smartphone is believed to be fitted with a Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a punch-hole cutout at the center. The display appears to come with a fast refresh rate of 144Hz, which will deliver a superior gaming experience. Furthermore, it is believed that the device will flaunt gaming shoulder buttons that are similar to that of the Black Shark series smartphones. These buttons will also deliver an enhanced gaming experience.

The upcoming Redmi smartphone in question is likely to come with a capacious battery. While there is no word regarding the battery capacity, it is likely to come with support for 67W fast-charging support. Previous reports have hinted that there could a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor. Also, it is tipped to carry a price tag of around 2,000 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,000).

India Launch Hinted

It looks like the Redmi gaming smartphone could be launched in India sometime soon as the Indian variant carrying the model number M2104K10I received the certification from the BIS authority. Also, the IMEI listing of a device with the same model number hinted that it could be launched in the country as a Poco smartphone. Probably, it might land in India as a Poco F series smartphone as it is rumored to arrive with flagship-level specs. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the Redmi gaming smartphone for further details.

