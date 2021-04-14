Poco M3 Pro Could Be Rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Redmi Note 10 5G carrying the model number M2013K19G was announced in the global markets last month. Soon after the same, a variant of the smartphone was spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) carrying the model number M2013K19PI. Now, a global variant of the smartphone with the model number M2013K19PG has stopped by the FCC certification database.

On looking out for the IMEI number of the smartphone on the Indian IMEI database, it looks like the smartphone could be landing in India and other markets with the moniker Poco M3 Pro. So, the Poco M3 Pro is speculated to be a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G.

Poco M3 Pro FCC Listing

Going by the FCC listing, it looks like there is no notable difference in the specifications between the two models - Poco M3 Pro with the model number M2013K19PG and Redmi Note 10 5G with the model number M2013K19G. Maybe, the former might flaunt a relatively bigger camera array as seen on the Poco M3 that went official in November last year.

Poco launched the new flagships - Poco F3 and Poco F2 Pro carrying flagship-grade specifications. However, the company has not launched a 5G-enabled mid-range smartphone to date. Having said that, we believe that the Poco M3 Pro that has been spotted on certification databases could be the company's first 5G smartphone in the mid-range market segment. Also, it could be the first Poco 5G smartphone in India.

Poco M3 Pro Rumored Specifications

Poco M3 Pro is rumored to make use of a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to provide room to the selfie camera sensor. On the hardware front, the smartphone is speculated to make use of a Dimensity 700 SoC teamed up with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage space.

Likely to run Android 11 topped with MIUI 12, the Poco M3 Pro is said to arrive with a rectangular camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors without a clear word on their functionality. However, we believe these camera sensors to be quite identical to those of the Redmi Note 10 5G. Apart from this, the other rumored specifications include a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What Else To Expect?

Besides the rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G that is speculated to be launched in India and the global markets as the Poco M3 Pro, we also expect the company to launch a few other offerings. Notably, the company is speculated to be working on a Redmi gaming smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 chipset as a rival to the Realme Neo GT.

Interestingly, a variant of the device in question with the model number M2013K19C was approved by China's TENAA of late. Recent reports claim that this device could be launched in China with the Redmi 20X moniker. It is speculated to be priced at 999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 11,500).

