Redmi Go upgraded variant teased officially News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Go in India might get more storage soon.

A couple of years back, Xiaomi announced a new series of smartphones called Mi A and these belong to the Android One program. While the third-generation Android One smartphone is yet to go official, the company came up with the first Android Go smartphone called Redmi Go launched by its sub-brand Redmi.

Well, the Redmi Go launched in March is the most inexpensive smartphone launched by the company till date. The device comes with entry-level specifications including 1GB RAM as with other Android Go smartphones and 8GB storage space. Now, it looks like Redmi is all set bring an upgraded variant of this smartphone to the market.

Ho jaayein tayyar zyaada apps download karne ke liye. Kyunki #AapkiNayiDuniya hogi aur badi. Comment if you know what's coming. pic.twitter.com/NzYJYVLsmx — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 24, 2019

Redmi Go upgraded variant teased

As per a recent tweet from Redmi India as below hints that there will be more storage and shows the Redmi Go. This makes us believe that the company could be all set to launch a 16GB storage variant of the smartphone. However, it might still retain 1GB RAM only. We can expect to know more details about this upgraded variant and its availability in a few weeks.

What else we know about Redmi Go?

The Redmi Go is priced at Rs. 4,499 and can be bought via Flipkart and Mi.com. Reliance Jio offers up to Rs. 2,200 cashback and 100GB additional data for free with the device. Notably, the offline sale details remain unknown for now.

When it comes to specifications, this Redmi smartphone comes fitted with a 5-inch HD display and gets the power from a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. Its storage space can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. For imaging the entry-level smartphone flaunts an 8MP camera at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera. Both the cameras support Auto HDR and 11 scene modes. Similar to the Redmi 6A, this one also misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor. The other goodies include 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, support for 20 Indian languages and a 3000mAh battery.

So, are you interested in an upgraded variant of the Redmi Go with increased storage space? Well, do let us know in the comments section below.