Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition Launched With SD 855 Plus, 12GB RAM And More

As assured, Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition. The next-generation model comes with a faster Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space. Besides internal improvements, this smartphone also comes in a new Cool Black color option. The other specifications of the Premium Edition remain similar to those of the Redmi K20.

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition Specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition flaunts a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The AMOLED HDR display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC based on the 7nm process powering the smartphone. It has been launched in multiple storage configurations including 8GB RAM + 128GB/512GB UFS 2.1 storage space, and 12GB RAM + 128GB/512GB UFS 2.1 storage space.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10, this new Redmi smartphone comes with dual SIM support. There are triple cameras at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera comes with a 48MP primary sensor with dual LED flash, f/1.75 aperture and 6P lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x loss-less zoom and f/2.4 aperture, and a 13MP Samsung S5K3L6 sensor with 124.8-degree ultra-wide lens and f/2.4 aperture.

The other goodies of the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. A 4000mAh battery powers the device from within along with 27W fast charging.

Price And Variants

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition is priced as follows for the different variants.

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 27,100)

8GB RAM + 512GB ROM variant is priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,100)

12GB RAM + 512GB ROM variant is priced at 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,100)

Notably, the top-end variant will be available in China till September 23 for a discounted pricing of 2999 yuan. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition in India and other global markets.

Our Take On Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in India a few months back. These smartphones do sell well, but there is criticism from a set of buyers stating that it is priced on the higher side of the scale. However, it makes sense as the Redmi K20 series uses the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Given that the Premium Edition has better hardware aspects, we are sure that it will be priced relatively higher than the standard variant. However, we are yet to see if this device will be launched in India.

