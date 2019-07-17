Redmi K20 Pro Signature Edition With Gold And Diamond Launched In India For Rs. 4,80,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It has been a big day for Redmi in India as the brand has brought many new products to the Indian market in different categories. Along with the launch of the Redmi K20 series smartphones, it has launched a couple of Mi ecosystem products as well for its fans.

Just a few hours before the launch of the Redmi K20 series smartphones in the country, the India Head Manu Kumar Jain shared a tweet teasing the special edition model of the flagship Redmi K20 Pro. Well, this smartphone's design was shared by the tweet and it was claimed to be priced at a whopping Rs. 4.8 lakh.

Redmi K20 Pro Signature Edition

As teased, the company has launched the Redmi K20 Pro Signature Edition model in India alongside the standard variant. Well, the Redmi K20 Pro Signature Edition is made of gold and studded with diamonds. Well, the special edition model will have the letter K printed on it and etched with diamonds. This special edition model is priced at a whopping Rs. 4.8 lakh as teased.

Interestingly, Xiaomi has announced that only 20 units of this special edition model will be let out for sale. However, there is no word regarding the pricing and release date of this smartphone. One announcement made by the company is that the pricing of Rs. 4.8 lakh is the making cost of the device and the company will forgo the hardware cost.

Specifications And Features

Redmi K20 Pro Signature Edition will have a different design with gold and diamonds but the specifications are the same as the standard variant. The smartphone features a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, which is touted to charge it up to 50% in just half an hour. However, only an 18W charger is bundled in the box.

There is a 20MP pop-up selfie camera on the smartphone and it is touted to have been tested over 300,000 times. This camera module is claimed to have sapphire glass and auto drop protection features. There is an advanced seventh-generation optical in-display fingerprint sensor with 3P lens. The finger area is also claimed to be increased to capture more fingerprint data.

Our Opinion About Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro has been launched to compete against the likes of other flagship smartphones including OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more. We can expect the smartphone to sell well in the Indian market and be a popular option for the Redmi fans seeking a device with advanced specifications and features.

