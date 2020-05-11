Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition With Quad-Camera Teased Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi is gearing for a new smartphone launch, namely the Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition. Previous leaks and speculations had given us an insight into what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. Now, the company has released a teaser video of the Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition. Further, a couple of key specs have surfaced on Chinese site JD.

Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition Specs (Expected)

The Extreme Edition will pack a couple of features similar to that of the Redmi K30 5G smartphone that was announced back in December 2019. For one, the upcoming smartphone will sport a dual punch-hole display. The rear design is also quite similar to that of the Redmi K30 5G smartphone. The video also reveals that there's a side-facing fingerprint sensor, just like the Redmi K30 Pro 5G.

There's a quad-camera module embedded vertically with a circular pattern at the back. What makes the Redmi K30 Pro Extreme Edition different is its processor, which is the first smartphone to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset under the hood. As a comparison, the Redmi K30 5G smartphone packed the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The SD 768 SoC is expected to be an enhanced version of the 765G chip.

Redmi K30 Pro Extreme Edition Features (Expected)

Apart from the teaser video, a listing on the Chinese e-commerce site JD has further revealed a couple of key features on the Redmi K30 Pro Extreme Edition. It's been revealed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a Sony IMX686 64MP primary camera. Other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and another depth-sensing lens.

Other details include a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm dimension. The listing further suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro 5G Extreme Edition will ship with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB onboard storage. Other variants are unknown yet. The smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of 2,299 Yuan, which is roughly Rs. 24,600.

Redmi Smartphones In India

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is one of the popular brands in India. The new Redmi Note 9 series has been fairing well in the Indian market. However, it's still unknown if the Redmi K30 Pro 5G Extreme Edition will hit the Indian market. If it does, it will likely receive a positive response for its premium features and budget price tag.

Best Mobiles in India