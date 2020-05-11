ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition With Quad-Camera Teased Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    Redmi is gearing for a new smartphone launch, namely the Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition. Previous leaks and speculations had given us an insight into what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. Now, the company has released a teaser video of the Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition. Further, a couple of key specs have surfaced on Chinese site JD.

    Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition Teased In New Video Ahead Of Launch

     

    Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition Specs (Expected)

    The Extreme Edition will pack a couple of features similar to that of the Redmi K30 5G smartphone that was announced back in December 2019. For one, the upcoming smartphone will sport a dual punch-hole display. The rear design is also quite similar to that of the Redmi K30 5G smartphone. The video also reveals that there's a side-facing fingerprint sensor, just like the Redmi K30 Pro 5G.

    There's a quad-camera module embedded vertically with a circular pattern at the back. What makes the Redmi K30 Pro Extreme Edition different is its processor, which is the first smartphone to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset under the hood. As a comparison, the Redmi K30 5G smartphone packed the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The SD 768 SoC is expected to be an enhanced version of the 765G chip.

    Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition Teased In New Video Ahead Of Launch

    Redmi K30 Pro Extreme Edition Features (Expected)

    Apart from the teaser video, a listing on the Chinese e-commerce site JD has further revealed a couple of key features on the Redmi K30 Pro Extreme Edition. It's been revealed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a Sony IMX686 64MP primary camera. Other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and another depth-sensing lens.

     

    Other details include a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm dimension. The listing further suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro 5G Extreme Edition will ship with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB onboard storage. Other variants are unknown yet. The smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of 2,299 Yuan, which is roughly Rs. 24,600.

    Redmi Smartphones In India

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is one of the popular brands in India. The new Redmi Note 9 series has been fairing well in the Indian market. However, it's still unknown if the Redmi K30 Pro 5G Extreme Edition will hit the Indian market. If it does, it will likely receive a positive response for its premium features and budget price tag.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones redmi xiaomi
    Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X