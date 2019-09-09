Redmi K30 5G Price Hinted, To Cost More Than Redmi K20 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few months back, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi came up with K series smartphones. Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are selling quite well. Notably, the Redmi K20 Pro is the first one from the brand to feature a high-end Snapdragon 855 SoC, a pop-up selfie camera and other goodies. It looks like the company is working on the next-generation models as the Redmi K30-related leaks have started surfacing online.

Previously, Redmi K30 was confirmed to be launched with 5G support. Now, a recent report claims that the Redmi K30 could be priced relatively more expensive than its predecessor - Redmi K20. However, Redmi's General Manager, Lu Weibing did not divulge the exact pricing of the upcoming smartphone.

Redmi K30 Price Hinted

In response to a query on Weibo, Weibing revealed that the Redmi K30 will cost above 2000 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000). It is noted that the 5G SoC is very expensive, thereby justifying the relatively expensive pricing of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. If this turns out to be the case, then the Redmi K30 could be priced more than Rs. 21,999, which is the starting price of Redmi K20. However, there is not much clarity if the 5G variant will be launched in India.

What We Know About Redmi K30

Last month, when Weibing hinted at the Redmi K30, it was confirmed to arrive with 5G support. Previously, Qualcomm announced that Redmi is one of the first wave of brands to use the Snapdragon 700 SoC supporting 5G connectivity. And, Redmi announced that it will be the world's first brand to come up with a 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 700 series chipset. However, Oppo has also claimed the same and we are yet to come to a conclusion.

Currently, Vivo iQOO Pro 5G is the most affordable 5G smartphone to be launched so far. The device is priced at 3800 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000). Going by this pricing, we can expect the Redmi K30 Pro to take this 'most affordable 5G smartphone' label. However, we need to keep in mind that the smartphone uses Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset. Maybe, more such launches might be launched commercially next year.

