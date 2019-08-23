Vivo iQOO Pro, iQOO Pro 5G With SD 855+ SoC, 44W Fast Charging And More Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a slew of speculations, Vivo iQOO series has got two new models today. Well, the talk is about the iQOO Pro and iQOO Pro 5G. These are high-end smartphones running Android 9 Pie topped with Funtouch OS 9. Being premium offerings, these new Vivo smartphones get the power from Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC along with liquid cooling, temperature equalizing place and superconducting carbon fiber for improved heat dissipation.

Vivo iQOO Pro, iQOO Pro 5G Features

Both these Vivo smartphones come with triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary camera sensor. These smartphones feature 4D curved glass back with a glow as inspired from a race car. There is an exquisite curve, a glass back cover, and a bright middle frame all integrated into one another. New devices in the iQOO series feature four pressure-sensitive buttons and a vibration feedback optimized to give a physical button-like feel.

There is Game Space 2.0 with a new visual upgrade, 4D Vibration 3.0, professional linear motor offering improved gaming experience. Halo cooling lighting effect 2.0 provides you lighting effects based on your preference.

Vivo iQOO Pro, iQOO Pro 5G Specifications

Vivo iQOO Pro and Vivo iQOO Pro 5G are fitted with a 6.41-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the new Vivo smartphones get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC based on 7nm process paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage space.

For imaging, there are triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 13MP secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a tertiary 2MP camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 12MP Dual Pixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The other notable aspects of the Vivo iQOO Pro and iQOO Pro 5G include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4G/5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetoth 5, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The Vivo iQOO Pro series gets the power from a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is touted that the device will charged from 0 to 100% in 50 minutes.

Price And Availability

Vivo iQOO Pro comes in Blue and Black color variants. The smartphone is priced at 3198 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant and 3498 yuan (approx. Rs. 35,500) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant.

On the other hand, Vivo iQOO Pro 5G is priced at 3798 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant, 3998 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant, and 4098 yuan (approx. Rs. 41,600) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. The pre-order will debut from August 29 in China and the sale will debut from September 2.

