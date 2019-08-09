Vivo iQOO Pro 5G Going To Launch With 4,500 mAh Battery Along With Fast Charge Support News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo is going to launch its new iQOO Pro 5G smartphone on August 22 in China. The handset is supposed to come with a 4,500 mAh battery along with Vivo's 44W fast charging technology. This gaming phone will be competing directly with Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 and Asus Rog Phone 2. Not to forget, the company has already launched its first iQOO phone in China which is based on Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Vivo iQOO Pro 5G Rumored Specifications And Price

The upcoming Vivo iQOO Pro 5G gaming device is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup. It might get launched with 8/12GB RAM options and a 128GB internal memory. The device will likely be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It is unclear whether the phone would sport either 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Regarding price, the device is supposed to start from CNY4,498 (roughly Rs. 45,238) for its base variant.

Specifications Of Vivo iQOO phone

The phone sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. It comes with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM paired with 128GB default storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 9(Pie) out of the box. While the handset has a 13MP + 12MP + 2MP camera set up at the rear, it uses a single 12MP camera at the front.

The iQOO has a dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC connectivity aspects. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with a few other sensors. The handset is fitted with a 4000 mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging. It is expected to cost from Rs. 31,999for 6GB/128GB variant, in India.

