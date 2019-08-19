Just In
Vivo iQOO Pro 5G Could Be The Cheapest 5G Handset
Vivo iQOO Pro 5G is expected to launch this week, on August 22 in China. It could be the cheapest 5G device and is expected to be slightly heavier and bigger than the brand's previously launched iQOO smartphone. The highlights of the Pro 5G are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery.
Rumored Specifications Of Vivo iQOO Pro 5G
Vivo iQOO Pro 5G may sport a 6.41-inch FHD + Super AMOLED display. It could arrive in the market in three storage variants- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB along with 8GB and 12GB RAM. It is expected to have a 48MP + 13MP + 12MP camera setup at the rear and a 12MP selfie snapper. It might as well feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Specifications And Price Of Vivo iQOO
Vivo iQOO has a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. Its storage variants include 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM. It has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP, 12MP, and a 2MP sensor. It has a 12MP selfie snapper and runs Android 9 Pie optimized by the company's FunTouch OS.
The iQOO has a dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, and more connectivity options. Sensors include an in-display fingerprint, light, proximity, an accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope. It is backed with a 4000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
It is expected to arrive in India in Lava Orange and Electro-Optic Blue color options. And, the handset is supposed to cost from Rs. 31,999 for 6GB/128GB variant.
