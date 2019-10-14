Redmi K30 To Feature Dual In-Display Selfie Cameras, 5G Support And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had already confirmed that the Redmi K30 is in the making. It was also revealed that the smartphone could be launched with 5G support. Now, further details regarding the next-generation K series smartphone have emerged online.

Well, the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A were launched in China today. At the launch event, the Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing, revealed that the Redmi K30 will be the successor to the Redmi K20. It was revealed that the upcoming smartphone will feature dual punch-hole front cameras. Notably, this is a feature that we have already seen in the Samsung Galaxy S10+ launched earlier this year.

Redmi K30 Details

Going by the confirmation from the Redmi General Manager, the Redmi K30 will be the first smartphone from the brand to sport a punch-hole display. This is touted to be the front dual diffing screen design.

In addition to this design, there will be support for SA/NSA dual-mode 5G. This means that the 5G modem used in the smartphone will support SA (autonomous) and NSA (non-autonomous) network architectures. During the conference, the company has announced that it will launch the first Redmi AMD notebook on October 21. Got now, the other details regarding the same are yet to be divulged by the company.

Redmi K30 - What To Expect

The Redmi K30 is believed to be launched with a Snapdragon 700 series platform with a 5G modem. Besides this, the upcoming smartphone is likely to be launched with a quad-camera system at its rear, a 4500mAh to 5000mAh battery with 30W/40W super-fast charging technology. It is believed that there will be UFS 3.0 flash technology and pre-installed MIUI 11.

Our Take On Redmi K30

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, the first-generation smartphones in the series came with interesting specifications including a Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 855 SoC. There were an in-display fingerprint sensor, capacious battery and improved camera on these smartphones. Given that the Redmi K30 Pro is its successor, we can expect even better specifications in the upcoming smartphone along with support for 5G connectivity.

