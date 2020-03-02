ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi K30 Pro Dark Blue Variant Leaks Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    Redmi K30 series was announced back in December 2019 and is awaiting its global rollout. In the meantime, the brand confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro flagship smartphone will be launched sometime later this month. And, we have already come across several rumors and speculations regarding the device revealing what we can expect from it.

    Redmi K30 Pro Dark Blue Variant Leaks Ahead Of Launch

     

    Going by speculations, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G is believed to flaunt a notch-less display similar to its predecessor, the Redmi K20 Pro. The rear design is said to be modified to some extent. Now, a leaked image of the alleged Redmi K30 Pro has been spotted online revealing what we can expect from the smartphone.

    Redmi K30 Pro Leaked Image

    As per the image leaked by a tipster on Weibo, the Redmi K30 Pro is seen in dark blue color. Talking about the rear panel design, the alleged Redmi K30 Pro seems to feature curved edges. Though the camera module at the top center seems to be blurred and it is not visible completely, the circular ring is seen hinting at a circular camera module. Only the number of camera sensors remains unknown.

    Notably, the leaked image seems to have a similar design that we saw in the render that emerged last month. The render shows the presence of a triple-camera setup within the circular camera ring. And, it shows a fourth lens at the edge of the ring. Even the 5G logo is clearly visible on the leaked image.

    Given that the yesteryear model, the Redmi K20 Pro came with a triple-camera setup, we can expect the next-generation model to flaunt a quad-camera module. Moreover, it makes sense as the alleged Redmi K30 Pro is a flagship model.

    Redmi K30 Pro Expected Specifications

    And, the camera arrangement is said to comprise a primary 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a telephoto lens with optical zoom, a macro lens, and an ultra-wide lens. Speculations point at an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor while the standard Redmi K30 5G comes with an LCD display. The other aspects of the smartphone include 256GB storage space, LPDDR5 RAM, and a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X