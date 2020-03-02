Redmi K30 Pro Dark Blue Variant Leaks Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi K30 series was announced back in December 2019 and is awaiting its global rollout. In the meantime, the brand confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro flagship smartphone will be launched sometime later this month. And, we have already come across several rumors and speculations regarding the device revealing what we can expect from it.

Going by speculations, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G is believed to flaunt a notch-less display similar to its predecessor, the Redmi K20 Pro. The rear design is said to be modified to some extent. Now, a leaked image of the alleged Redmi K30 Pro has been spotted online revealing what we can expect from the smartphone.

Redmi K30 Pro Leaked Image

As per the image leaked by a tipster on Weibo, the Redmi K30 Pro is seen in dark blue color. Talking about the rear panel design, the alleged Redmi K30 Pro seems to feature curved edges. Though the camera module at the top center seems to be blurred and it is not visible completely, the circular ring is seen hinting at a circular camera module. Only the number of camera sensors remains unknown.

Notably, the leaked image seems to have a similar design that we saw in the render that emerged last month. The render shows the presence of a triple-camera setup within the circular camera ring. And, it shows a fourth lens at the edge of the ring. Even the 5G logo is clearly visible on the leaked image.

Given that the yesteryear model, the Redmi K20 Pro came with a triple-camera setup, we can expect the next-generation model to flaunt a quad-camera module. Moreover, it makes sense as the alleged Redmi K30 Pro is a flagship model.

Redmi K30 Pro Expected Specifications

And, the camera arrangement is said to comprise a primary 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a telephoto lens with optical zoom, a macro lens, and an ultra-wide lens. Speculations point at an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor while the standard Redmi K30 5G comes with an LCD display. The other aspects of the smartphone include 256GB storage space, LPDDR5 RAM, and a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India