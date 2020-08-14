ENGLISH

    Redmi K30 Ultra Unlikely To Launch In India; Here Is Why

    By
    |

    The Redmi K30 Ultra was launched along with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in China to commemorate Mi's 10th anniversary. Both smartphones offer an immense value-for-money at the respective price point with modern design and best-in-class specifications.

    Redmi K30 Ultra Unlikely To Launch In India; Here Is Why

     

    With the starting price of 1999 Yuan or approx Rs. 21,500, the Redmi K30 Ultra seems like an excellent mid-range smartphone with features like all-glass design, 5G connectivity, higher-refresh-rate AMOLED display, and more.

    Mi is known for launching most of its smartphones in China and they will be made available in markets like India in a few months. However, it is not the case with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra or the Redmi K30 Ultra as the company has confirmed that these devices will not come out of China.

    So, if you just made your mind to get either of these smartphones, then you might have to import the device from China. And doing that will definitely increase the overall cost of the phone. In fact, the report also suggests that these devices will not under Poco moniker as well.

    Reason Behind The Hype?

    The Redmi K30 Ultra is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC with support for 5G connectivity. Not just that, the base model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which should suffice a regular user.

    Another important aspect of the Redmi K30 Ultra is the display. The smartphone has a bezel-less FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and this is one of the cheapest smartphones that offer a higher refresh rate panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    At the back, the smartphone has a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor with support for native 4k video recording capability. The overall package looks like a pretty sweet deal and any Android smartphone enthusiasts will vouch for our words.

     

    Do note that the Redmi K30 Ultra is based on the Redmi K30, which is a sort of a flagship smartphone and it might launch in India in the next few weeks.

    redmi news smartphones redmi k30
    Friday, August 14, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2020

