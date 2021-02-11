Redmi K40 Gets BIS Certification; Might Debut As Poco phone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi K40 is all set to debut in China on February 25. It seems the India launch is also around the corner as the phone with model number M2012K11AI has received BIS certification which has been spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. Further, the tipster claims that the global variant of the Redmi K40 might arrive as a Poco device. Even, the Indian variant of the phone is also expected to arrive under the Poco brand.

Redmi K40 receives the Indian BIS certification. Launch imminent. As I leaked earlier, the global variant will launch as a POCO device, could be the case with the Indian variant as well.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiK40 #POCO pic.twitter.com/o8aqW0Zkv7 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 11, 2021

However, Redmi is yet to confirm this. The Redmi K40 series will comprise the standard model and the Pro model. The Pro model is reportedly to launch later this year. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Pro model will launch at the same event.

Additionally, the RedmiBook Pro with 11th Gen Intel H35 processor is also confirmed to launch on the same day. Coming to the Redmi K40 series, both upcoming devices have also been listed on TENAA with their key features.

Redmi K40 And K40 Pro: Everything We Know So Far

The few features of both models seem to be similar. Both handsets rumored to flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1440p+ resolution. It is also said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. In terms of dimensions, both phones are likely to measure at around 163.7 × 76.4 × 7.8 mm. For the processor, the standard model is believed to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the Pro model might pack the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

Coming to the optics, the Redmi K40 is said to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP lens, and 5MP, and 2MP sensors. The Pro model is also rumored to feature the same 108MP main lens.

Furthermore, both devices could pack 4420 mAh battery units along with 33W fast charging. However, there are rumors that the Pro model might feature a 5,000 mAh battery. So, it is better to take this info with a pinch of salt. Besides, the price of the Redmi K40 is said to be priced in China starting at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,000).

