Redmi K40 Pro Tipped To Pack Snapdragon 888; Difference Between Redmi K40, Pro Models Explained News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi K40 series is tipped to launch on February 25 and is expected to have two models - the Redmi K40 base model and the Redmi K40 Pro. Latest rumors suggest the Redmi K40 Pro will draw power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc.

Reports claim both models will have many similarities, including the 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 1440p+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Xiaomi has officially confirmed the upcoming Redmi K40 series will have the E4 luminous material we saw on the Mi 11. This further indicates a couple of similarities between the Redmi K40 series and the Mi 11.

Redmi K40 Pro Vs Redmi K40

The difference between the base and Pro variants is the chipset, which was revealed in the screenshots of the 'About' page. While the Redmi K40 Pro is expected to have the SD 888 SoC, the vanilla model is expected to draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The rumored Redmi phone with the Dimensity 1200 processor is said to be the Redmi K40S model.

Reports also suggest the Redmi K40 Pro will offer up to 12GB RAM. The batteries on the phones are also said to differ. While the base model is tipped to include a 4,500 mAh battery, the Pro is said to include a 5,000 mAh one.

Snapdragon 888 Vs Snapdragon 870

Looking at the above details, the key difference is with the chipset with the Redmi K40 series. To note, the Snapdragon 870 SoC is the overclocked 865 chipset, which was also released recently, and comes close to the SD 865 Plus chipset.

One of the key differences between the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 870 chipsets is the 5nm architecture on SD 888. While both are flagships, the Snapdragon 888 offers better GPU performance with the Adreno 660 GPU. The CPU performance is enhanced as it uses the 3rd Gen Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System with support for mmWave.

From the looks of it, the Redmi K40 Pro will have an upper hand when it comes to overall performance. With the launch only a few days away, we'll know about the upcoming Redmi flagship series.

(via)

