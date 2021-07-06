Redmi K40 Ultra Specs Leak: Will It Be A Rival To OnePlus Nord 2? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Redmi K40 series smartphones are among the bestsellers in the market. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to take the wraps off another new smartphone in this series - the Redmi K40 Ultra. While the development of this smartphone is yet to be officially confirmed by Xiaomi, its possible specifications have been leaked by a tipster.

Redmi K40 Ultra Leaked Specifications

A Weibo-based tipster has leaked the alleged specifications of the Redmi K40 Ultra. While the details revealed by the tipster do not reveal the name of the device, it has come from an MIUI-focussed Twitter account with the username Xiaomiui. This suggests that the smartphone that is being rumored could be that of the Redmi K40 Ultra.

From the leaked specifications, the Redmi K40 Ultra is tipped to arrive with a fast 120Hz display and 64MP primary sensor at the rear alongside other sensors. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Under its hood, it is tipped to arrive with an octa-core MediaTek MT689X SoC, which could be a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Notably, the Redmi K40 series of smartphones comprise Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+, and Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. These devices were unveiled earlier this year. The latest offering went official in April with features such as a 120Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 2 Rival?

Given that the Redmi K40 Ultra is believed to sport a 120Hz refresh rate screen and get the power from a Dimensity 1200 processor, it is expected to be a stiff challenger to the OnePlus Nord 2. It looks like Xiaomi is planning to bring this Redmi smartphone into the market to compete against the Redmi smartphone.

OnePlus is tipped to take the wraps off the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 24 as the sequel to the yesteryear model - OnePlus Nord. It is believed that this upcoming OnePlus smartphone could feature a triple-camera setup at the rear alongside a punch-hole cutout on the screen to house the selfie camera. There are speculations that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be a rebadged variant of the Realme X9 with minor differences.

