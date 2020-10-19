ENGLISH

    Redmi Mini Smartphone Teased: iPhone 12 Mini Rip-Off?

    Xiaomi has often revamped its smartphones to debut under its sub-brand Poco and Redmi. Also, the company has often released devices similar to other brands as well. Now, gear up to see a Mini smartphone - just like the Apple iPhone 12 Mini. In fact, the upcoming smartphone was teased by Redmi's product director, Wang Teng.

    Redmi Mini Smartphone Teased: iPhone 12 Mini Rip-Off?

     

    Redmi Mini Smartphone: What To Expect?

    Apart from Teng, Redmi's general manager Lu Weibing has also talked about the launch of a Mini smartphone. A post on Weibo highlights that Redmi is the latest brand to join the league of developing small-screen smartphones under the Mini tag.

    With that said, Weibing also mentions that there may be a couple of underlying factors to watch out for. For instance, the battery life of the Redmi Mini smartphone might not be that outlasting, especially when compared to the large-screen smartphones.

    We've seen this clearly with the latest iPhone 12 Mini, which includes a small 2,227 mAh battery. In the era of 7,000 mAh batteries on mid-range smartphones, a battery with hardly a portion of that size might be a drawback. In reality, OEMs simply can't pack a large battery on a small phone.

    Redmi Mini Smartphone Vs iPhone Mini

    We've seen Xiaomi 'copy' designs and technology from Apple in several instances. Right from display technology to the design of the smartphone - we've seen a lot of similarities between Android smartphones. So when it comes to the Mini smartphone, it shouldn't be all that surprising.

    At the same time, there are a couple of Mini-sized smartphones already in the market. Take the iPhone SE 2020 for instance, it became a hit for its premium features and its old-school miniature design. Other devices like the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and so on also offer small-screen displays.

     

    On the other hand, Xiaomi has launched many large-screen smartphones, most of them being 6-inch and above. Releasing a new Mini smartphone was a 5-point-something display that might be something new for the company. It remains to see how Android users will react to the new design.

    Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 17:52 [IST]
