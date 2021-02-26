Redmi Note 10 Confirmed To Feature 108MP Camera: Most Affordable 108MP Camera Phone? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India has now confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series of the smartphone will have a massive 108MP camera. This means the Redmi Note 10 could be the most affordable smartphone in the

However, the company has not confirmed if all the variants of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will have a 108MP camera, else it will only be reserved for the high-end model -- the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 5G (speculated name).

To give a bit of context, with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the company offered a 48MP sensor, and the same was upgraded to a 64MP sensor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also came with a 64MP primary camera, while the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro had a 48MP sensor.

We are one of the first in the industry to bring a 108MP camera to smartphones.



The #RedmiNote10Series continues its legacy with a 108MP boundary challenging camera.



Excited? Check out more on March 4th for our global launch! pic.twitter.com/1s5U3x8xDf — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 25, 2021

Given this trend, the 108MP camera might be available only on the high-end version of the Redmi Note 10, while the rest of the models are likely to come with either a 48MP or a 64MP camera sensor.

A recent leak about the Redmi Note 10 confirmed that the device will have a quad-camera setup, and it is also speculated that all the variants of the Redmi Note 10 will have a quad-camera setup, with a different primary camera sensor.

Currently, the Xiaomi Mi 10i is the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 108MP sensor, and the Redmi Note 10 might replace the Mi 10i, and is likely to cost a bit less than the Xiaomi Mi 10i. Given the current trend, all versions of the Redmi Note 10 are likely to support 4K videos recording with at least 30fps speed.

