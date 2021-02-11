Just In
- 5 min ago Expanscape Introduces Aurora 7 Laptop With Seven Displays: Everything You Need To Know
-
- 36 min ago Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10S Specs Leak
- 45 min ago 11th Gen Intel H35 CPUs For Gaming Laptop Launched With Fastest Single Thread Performance
- 1 hr ago Motorola Moto G30, Moto E7 Power Tipped With 5,000 mAh Batteries
Don't Miss
- News Full statement by Rajnath Singh on Indo-China border row
- Sports 'Brick wall' Pujara was big wicket for Cummins once Kohli returned home after 1st Test in Australia
- Movies Harsh Rajput Of Kuch Toh Hai On His First Meeting With Ekta Kapoor: I Was A Bit Nervous
- Finance Magma Fincorp Surges 10%, Hits 52-Week High As Adar Poonawalla To Acquire Stake
- Automobiles Indian Government Expresses Concern Over Sale Of Vehicles With Low Safety Standards: Full Details Here!
- Lifestyle Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together, Proves Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D’Souza With Their Denim Looks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Telangana In February
- Education NCHM JEE 2021 Application Form Released: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, And Other Details
Redmi Note 10 Series Listed On Amazon; Launch Pegged For March
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has been rumored to be under development for a long now. The brand was expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro back in 202. However, the company instead refreshed the Redmi Note 9 lineup with 5G models. The Redmi Note 10 series is now confirmed to make a debut in India soon. Its availability at the online market has also been tipped.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series Amazon Teaser Live
Xiaomi had confirmed the Redmi Note 10 series will be arriving by the first half of March this year. The company hasn't specified any specific launch date just yet, but could soon start dropping some teasers. Following the confirmation of its launch in early March, the online availability of the handset has teased by the e-commerce giant Amazon.
The Redmi Note 10 series' Amazon teaser doesn't hint at any key specifications or pricing details. However, it reaffirms the March launch date. The 'Notify Me' tab is also live using which you can stay updated on the device's availability and pricing.
The Redmi Note 10 Pro's feature has been tipped separately by the noted tipster Mukul Sharma. The leak shared by the tipster suggests that Xiaomi will be equipping the Redmi Note 10 Pro with an AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The device is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate; making this first handset in the Redmi Note series with this panel. The standard variant is expected with an LCD display.
The Redmi Note 10 series is likely to come with a 108MP primary rear camera. We might see this sensor on the Pro model. The under the hood, the company is said to use the Snapdragon 732G processor. It remains to be seen if both models will have the same processor or different.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
6,999
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895