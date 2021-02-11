Redmi Note 10 Series Listed On Amazon; Launch Pegged For March News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has been rumored to be under development for a long now. The brand was expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro back in 202. However, the company instead refreshed the Redmi Note 9 lineup with 5G models. The Redmi Note 10 series is now confirmed to make a debut in India soon. Its availability at the online market has also been tipped.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series Amazon Teaser Live

Xiaomi had confirmed the Redmi Note 10 series will be arriving by the first half of March this year. The company hasn't specified any specific launch date just yet, but could soon start dropping some teasers. Following the confirmation of its launch in early March, the online availability of the handset has teased by the e-commerce giant Amazon.

The Redmi Note 10 series' Amazon teaser doesn't hint at any key specifications or pricing details. However, it reaffirms the March launch date. The 'Notify Me' tab is also live using which you can stay updated on the device's availability and pricing.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro's feature has been tipped separately by the noted tipster Mukul Sharma. The leak shared by the tipster suggests that Xiaomi will be equipping the Redmi Note 10 Pro with an AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The device is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate; making this first handset in the Redmi Note series with this panel. The standard variant is expected with an LCD display.

The Redmi Note 10 series is likely to come with a 108MP primary rear camera. We might see this sensor on the Pro model. The under the hood, the company is said to use the Snapdragon 732G processor. It remains to be seen if both models will have the same processor or different.

