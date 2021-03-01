Redmi Note 10 Global Variant To Use Snapdragon 678 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi Note 10 is all set to be launched in India on March 4. While the exact launch date in the other countries remains unknown, we can expect it not to be farfetched. Already, we have come across numerous rumors and leaks regarding the Redmi Note 10 showing what we can expect from it.

Now, new images of the alleged global variant of the Redmi Note 10 have been leaked online. These leaked images confirm the key specifications of the upcoming device. Shared by the Facebook handle Xiaomi Leaks Ph, these leaked photos seem to belong to an unboxed unit. The sticker on the phone shows the key specifications.

Redmi Note 10 Global Variant Specs Leak

Going by the leaked image as seen above, the Redmi Note 10 global variant could arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay. It seems to have a punch-hole at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor. Going by the leaked image, we can expect the Redmi Note 10 to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 678 SoC. Notably, it is a 4G smartphone launched back in December 2020. It comes as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 675 SoC that was used by the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Keeping the lights turned on could be a 5000mAh battery, suggests the leak. It appears to be relatively cheaper than that of the Redmi Note 9, which makes use of a 5020mAh battery. However, the Redmi Note 10 is believed to sport a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at its rear. It is said to sport ultra-wide-angle and macro sensors as well.

While there is no word regarding the operating system, it is believed that the Redmi Note 10 global variant might run Android 11 out-of-the-box topped with MIUI 12. Given that the launch of the device is pegged for March 4, we can expect further details to surface online in the meantime. We are yet to know further details such as its pricing in the Indian market.

