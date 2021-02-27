Redmi Note 10 Confirmed To Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display: AMOLED Or IPS LCD? News oi-Vivek

It now looks like Xiaomi India might reveal all the features of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones before the official launch, except for the price of the device. The company has now confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will have a 120Hz refresh rate display.

This means, the Redmi Note 10 might not feature an AMOLED display, as an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is likely to drive up the price of the smartphone. Hence, the Redmi Note 10 will come with an IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, possibly with FHD+ or 1080p resolution.

First Redmi Note Series Smartphone To Do So

From the Redmi Note4G to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, all devices came with a 60Hz refresh rate display. For the first time, the company is offering a higher refresh rate screen on the Redmi Note series of smartphones. The brand has also confirmed that the device will have the tiniest punch-hole cutout on the Redmi Note 10, resulting in a higher screen-to-body ratio.

The Redmi Note 10 is likely to have a display that is similar to the one on the Poco X3, which is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Redmi Note 10 might have a slightly improved panel, as the brand has also confirmed that the screen on the Redmi Note 10 will have the brightest display on a Redmi Note smartphone.

What's the difference between #60Hz & #120Hz refresh rate? You're about to find out on 4.3.21! 😎#RedmiNote10 series will pack the BEST display ever. 🏄‍♂️

📱 Smoothest #120Hz display

📱 Brightest display ever



What else do you want from #RedmiNote 🔟 series?



I ❤️ #Redmi #10on10 pic.twitter.com/vkeEAGOxVA — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 27, 2021

Other Features Of Redmi Note 10

As of now, the company has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 will have a 108MP primary camera. As of now, there is no information on the 108MP camera sensor used on the Redmi Note 10. This means the Redmi Note 10 could be one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a 108MP sensor.

