Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports We need to get into the match-groove quickly: PR Sreejesh
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Visits Mumbai Crime Branch To Record Statement In Fake Email Id Case Against Kangana Ranaut
- News Saudi crown prince approved killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi US intel
- Automobiles Renault Kiger Deliveries To Begin From 3 March 2021: Read More To Know About The Compact SUV!
- Finance Aadhaar Myths Debunked: Know Facts About Aadhaar
- Lifestyle Shilpa Shetty Kundra Flaunts INR 25K Pink Saree Dress At Her Maldives Vacation And We Want It Too!
- Education Delhi University Convocation 2021: Check DU 97th Convocation Latest Updates
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In March
Redmi Note 10 Confirmed To Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display: AMOLED Or IPS LCD?
It now looks like Xiaomi India might reveal all the features of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones before the official launch, except for the price of the device. The company has now confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will have a 120Hz refresh rate display.
This means, the Redmi Note 10 might not feature an AMOLED display, as an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is likely to drive up the price of the smartphone. Hence, the Redmi Note 10 will come with an IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, possibly with FHD+ or 1080p resolution.
First Redmi Note Series Smartphone To Do So
From the Redmi Note4G to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, all devices came with a 60Hz refresh rate display. For the first time, the company is offering a higher refresh rate screen on the Redmi Note series of smartphones. The brand has also confirmed that the device will have the tiniest punch-hole cutout on the Redmi Note 10, resulting in a higher screen-to-body ratio.
The Redmi Note 10 is likely to have a display that is similar to the one on the Poco X3, which is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Redmi Note 10 might have a slightly improved panel, as the brand has also confirmed that the screen on the Redmi Note 10 will have the brightest display on a Redmi Note smartphone.
What's the difference between #60Hz & #120Hz refresh rate? You're about to find out on 4.3.21! 😎#RedmiNote10 series will pack the BEST display ever. 🏄♂️— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 27, 2021
📱 Smoothest #120Hz display
📱 Brightest display ever
What else do you want from #RedmiNote 🔟 series?
I ❤️ #Redmi #10on10 pic.twitter.com/vkeEAGOxVA
Other Features Of Redmi Note 10
As of now, the company has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 will have a 108MP primary camera. As of now, there is no information on the 108MP camera sensor used on the Redmi Note 10. This means the Redmi Note 10 could be one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a 108MP sensor.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
19,575
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460