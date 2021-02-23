Redmi Note 10 Speculated To Boast AMOLED Display: Will It Affect The Price? News oi-Vivek

As we inch near the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones, we are getting more information on the pricing and features of the upcoming Note series of smartphones from Xiaomi India.

When it comes to features and specifications, the Redmi Note series has always been known for offering best-in-class features and specifications, and this tradition is likely to continue with the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones as well.

It is now speculated that even the base model of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will have an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Or at least the leaked retail box of the Redmi Note 10 suggests the same. It could be a fabricated picture or it could be a real thing, and there is no way to confirm either way.

Redmi Note 10 Display Tech

As said earlier, the Redmi Note series of smartphones are always known for offering best-in-class features, starting from the Redmi Note 4G to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, launched in early 2021.

One feature that has been missing on the Redmi Note series of smartphones is that they always came with an IPS LCD screen, and this might change with the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones.

If rumors are to be believed, then, the Redmi Note 10 comes with an FHD+ resolution AMOLED display, probably with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro might come equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.

Remember, where Xiaomi India ran a poll on Twitter asking if the Redmi Note 10 series should have a 60Hz AMOLED display or a 90Hz IPS LCD screen? Considering the poll, we can assume that at least one of the variants of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will have an AMOLED display.

Will It Affect The Pricing?

It is a known fact that an AMOLED display is much more expensive than an IPS LCD screen. This means, if the Redmi Note 10 comes with an AMOLED display, the device is likely to cost more than the Redmi Note 9. Not just that, even the screen repair or replacement cost of the Redmi Note 10 will also be higher when compared to the Redmi Note 9.

