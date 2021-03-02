Redmi Note 10 Retail Box Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 10 series is the talk of the town with so much hype around the smartphone. The new smartphone series is all set to debut on March 4 and we have several new leaks ahead of it. For one, a YouTuber has revealed the retail box of the Redmi Note 10, giving us an idea about the features and the pricing.

Redmi Note 10 Price Revealed

The tip comes from YouTube Sistech Banna, who claims to have the retail box of the Redmi Note 10 in India. The box shows Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. However, reports suggest, Redmi could sell it for Rs. 1,000 less, rounding off to Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB model.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 4GB model is said to cost around 12,499 or Rs. 13,999. However, there is no solid proof confirming this price tag. Despite the leaked images and video, we suggest you take it with a grain of salt.

Redmi Note 10 Expected Features

We have a fair idea of the feature aboard the Redmi Note 10 smartphone. The smartphone is confirmed to pack a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which would be appearing on all the models. We can expect to see a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout as well. Going under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is tipped to pack the Snapdragon 678 chipset with up to 6GB RAM.

The camera on the Redmi Note 10 is expected to be a quad-camera setup. Here, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to pack the 108MP camera, but it's yet to be confirmed. The standard model will likely pack a 48MP primary sensor, paired with a 5MP macro shooter. The other camera lens is still under wraps.

Other details tipped on the Redmi Note 10 include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone would also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It would run Android 11 based on MIUI 12. The Redmi Note 10 would be launching on March 4, giving us the precise price and other details.

