Just In
- 18 min ago How To Get Free Amazon Prime Subscription
-
- 51 min ago Samsung Galaxy A32 Launched With 90Hz AMOLED Display: Best Phone In The Segment?
- 1 hr ago Oppo F19 Pro+ To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC; Benchmark Results Out
- 1 hr ago MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: Battle Of Flagships
Don't Miss
- Sports India name 35 probables for matches against Oman and UAE
- Movies Amala Paul Says No One Supported Her When She Went Through Separation; ‘They All Sought To Instill Fear In Me’
- News Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8, New taxes unlikely
- Finance SBI Customers Become Victim Of Phishing Attack
- Automobiles 2021 TVS Star City+ Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 68.465
- Lifestyle Everything You Need To Know About The Common Cold And Flu
- Education JEE Main Answer Key 2021 February Session Released
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In March
Redmi Note 10 Retail Box Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Everything You Need To Know
Redmi Note 10 series is the talk of the town with so much hype around the smartphone. The new smartphone series is all set to debut on March 4 and we have several new leaks ahead of it. For one, a YouTuber has revealed the retail box of the Redmi Note 10, giving us an idea about the features and the pricing.
Redmi Note 10 Price Revealed
The tip comes from YouTube Sistech Banna, who claims to have the retail box of the Redmi Note 10 in India. The box shows Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. However, reports suggest, Redmi could sell it for Rs. 1,000 less, rounding off to Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB model.
On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 4GB model is said to cost around 12,499 or Rs. 13,999. However, there is no solid proof confirming this price tag. Despite the leaked images and video, we suggest you take it with a grain of salt.
Redmi Note 10 Expected Features
Okay, Let me give Exclusive Leak for you All— Mahesh Singh (Sistech Banna) (@sisodiyams89) February 28, 2021
Redmi Note 10 Price will be 14K according to the retail box.#RedmiNote10 #108MP#RedmiNote10Series #redmi #RedmiNote10pro @stufflistings @yabhishekhd @AmreliaRuhez
@Gadgetsdata @TechnoAnkit1
Credit Via - https://t.co/Rg68abVuDY pic.twitter.com/ZtbMq7pvDo
We have a fair idea of the feature aboard the Redmi Note 10 smartphone. The smartphone is confirmed to pack a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which would be appearing on all the models. We can expect to see a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout as well. Going under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is tipped to pack the Snapdragon 678 chipset with up to 6GB RAM.
The camera on the Redmi Note 10 is expected to be a quad-camera setup. Here, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to pack the 108MP camera, but it's yet to be confirmed. The standard model will likely pack a 48MP primary sensor, paired with a 5MP macro shooter. The other camera lens is still under wraps.
Other details tipped on the Redmi Note 10 include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone would also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It would run Android 11 based on MIUI 12. The Redmi Note 10 would be launching on March 4, giving us the precise price and other details.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676