Redmi Note 10 Series RAM, Storage Details Surface Online: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 10 series, the successor to the Redmi Note 9 series, is expected to launch pretty soon with several upgrades. The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro were spotted a couple of times at several certifications and listing sites. Now, the upcoming phones' RAM and storage details have surfaced online.

Redmi Note 10 Series: RAM Details

Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro have been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The latest leak comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal in a collaboration with MySmartPrice, who has revealed the RAM and storage details of the upcoming Redmi smartphones. If this report is to be believed, the Redmi Note 10 will feature two models of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to pack three RAM and storage options. These are the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the high-end model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 10 Series: What To Expect

Going by previous reports, the Redmi Note 10 series is expected to flaunt LCD screens and will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. There have been tips about the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 732G chipset. The phone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor.

Among the other sensors on the Pro model, there seems to be an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. However, their precise details are under wraps. The Pro model was also spotted with a large 5,050 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Series Launch

There's no clear indication of when the Redmi Note 10 series will launch. Most recently, Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing teased the series, asking fans what they wanted from the latest Note series. Plus, the Redmi Note 10 and the Pro handsets have appeared on several listings and certification sites, including India's BIS. With this, we can expect the launch in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India