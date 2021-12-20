Redmi Note 11 4G With SD680 Chip Global Launch Expected Soon; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 4G last month in China. We already know the brand is prepping up to bring the device into the global market and India as well. Recently, a report suggested that the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor instead of the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC featured on the Chinese model.

Also, the color and storage options of the Redmi Note 11 4G in India were tipped online. Now, the global launch is expected to take place soon as the model has received the required certifications.

Redmi Note 11 4G Global Launch Imminent

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 4G was spotted (via MySmartPrice) on IMDA and Russia's EEC certification websites, suggesting an imminent launch. Although the certification sites have not revealed any key features of the Note 11 4G. Also, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the handset in the global market.

Redmi Note 11 4G In Global Market: What To Expect?

As above mentioned, the global variant is tipped to ship with the Snapdragon 680 processor. Also, a previous report claimed that the Redmi Note 11 series devices will have different designs in the global market compared to the Chinese models.

The rest of the features are expected to be the same as the Chinese model. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 4G was launched last month with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Chinese model is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and has a triple camera system that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies and videos, there is an 8MP front-facing camera sensor. Other aspects include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the Note 11 4G supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port for charging.

Redmi Note 11 4G In India Market

The India launch timeline of the Redmi Note 11 4G is yet to be revealed. However, we expect it will arrive after its global debut. The phone is said to arrive in India 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB storage options. And the Indian variant is expected to get three color options - Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.

It is also important to note that, the global model of the Redmi Note 11 4G is said to be available 4GB RAM+ 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage options. Further, the phone is likely to be announced starting at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

For the unaware, Xiaomi is selling both the 4G and the 5G variants of the Note 11 smartphone. The Redmi Note 11 5G is already available in the Indian market; however, it comes with the Note 11T 5G moniker. So, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 4G will sit with the Note 11T 5G in the country.

