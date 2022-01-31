Redmi Note 11 India Launch On Feb 9 Alongside Note 11S; Starting At Rs. 13,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is going to unveil several products at Feb 9 event in the country. The brand has already confirmed the launch of the Note 11S. Now, the company has officially announced that the standard Note 11 will also be coming on Feb 9 alongside the Note 11S. The Note 11 was recently launched in the global market alongside the Note 11S and the Note 11 Pro (4G and 5G) models.

However, the brand has not revealed anything regarding the pricing and features of the Redmi Note 11 in India. We expect the device will ship with identical features as the global model. Besides, the price of the phone has also been tipped.

Redmi Note 11 India Launch Officially Confirmed

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch of the Note 11 in India. Apart from this, nothing has been revealed about the Redmi Note 11 yet. Further, the pricing of the Note 11 has been tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar. According to him, the Redmi Note 11 will come under Rs. 15,000 segment. The base variant could start at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,999.

He also said the Note 11S will be priced starting at Rs. 16,999 or Rs. 17,499 in India. The Redmi Note 11S is also confirmed to go sale via Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 11 Features In India

In terms of features, the Redmi Note 11 would be launched with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. For cameras, the Note 11 will feature a triple camera system which will include a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Other aspects include a 13MP selfie camera at the front, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Moreover, the Note 11 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that will also support additional storage option via a dedicated microSD card.

It will run Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skin and support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The device will measure 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm and weighs 195 grams.

Redmi Note 11S What We Know So Far

The Note 11S will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to house the 13MP selfie camera sensor. Other sensors will include a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX3555 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors.

It is also tipped to run Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 custom skin out-of-the-box and to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43 Also Launching

Apart from these two smartphones, the brand is also going to unveil a 43-inch Smart TV and the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The latter was originally launched back in October in China. The pricing of both the products is still under wraps.

