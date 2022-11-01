Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 4G Spotted on Geekbench; Will It Launch in India? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi has been working on multiple devices of late. Recently, it unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series phones. Within a few days of the announcement, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 has been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmark platform has revealed a few details about the upcoming phone.

To note, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 has been spotted with the model number 2209116AG on Geekbench, indicating that it is the global variant of the phone. Let's take a look at the details revealed by the listing here.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Specifications

As per the Geekbench listing spotted by 91mobiles, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 will draw power from a Qualcomm chipset. While the listing does not divulge the actual processor model, its motherboard is named sweet, which hints at the presence of a Snapdragon 732G chipset. This confirms that the upcoming Redmi phone could be a 4G model. Notably, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G was launched earlier this year with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could feature 8GB of RAM. We can expect more RAM options at the time of its launch. It is listed to run Android 11 but we can expect a newer version of the OS.

Prior to this, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 was spotted on the Google Play Console last month. The listing revealed that the smartphone features a Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is a dated processor. However, there is speculation that the Snapdragon 732G could power the smartphone from within. Based on its design, the upcoming smartphone is said to be a rebranded Note 10 Pro.

As per reports, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the usual connectivity options are also rumored. It is likely to use a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

Is Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Coming to India?

The Redmi Note 11 series is one of the most popular series in the Indian market. It includes many variants, including the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+, Note 11 SE, Note 11R, and more. While we have come across rumors regarding the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, there are claims that it will not launch in India.

The reasons for this claim remain unknown but the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could be another mid-range smartphone with an attractive price tag if it arrives in the country.

