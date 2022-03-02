Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Pricing, Sale Date Tipped Ahead Of March 9 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi has officially confirmed that both the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G are launching on March 9 in India. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is available in both 4G and 5G variants in the international market. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G is said to be launched with the Note 11 Pro 5G moniker in the country. Now, the latest development has revealed the pricing and sale date of the both handsets in India.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price Revealed

The India pricing of both devices come out via PassionateGeekz. The publication has also revealed that the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G will go on the first sale starting March 15 via Amazon India, MI stores, and retail partners.

In terms of pricing, the Note 11 Pro is said to carry a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at Rs. 18,999. It will be available in Sky Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black color options.

On the other hand, the Note 11 Pro+ 5G is also said to come in the same storage variants as the Note 11 Pro. However, it will carry a starting price of Rs. 21,999, while the high-end variant might cost Rs. 23,999. The device will be offered in Mirage Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black color options.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G Features In India

As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be the rebranded version of the Note 11 Pro 5G global model. So, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will have a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will run the Snapdragon 695 chipset which will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

At the front, it will come with a punch-hole cutout housing the 16MP front-facing camera sensor. Further, the handset will offer a triple camera system including a 108MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro shooter. Besides, it will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will ship with the same 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate as the Note 11 Pro+ 5G. However, it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

Besides, the handset will have a quad-camera setup at the rear panel including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device will also pack the same 5,000 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Details

Both the phones will be launched on March 9 and the event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. Since the brand did not comment anything regarding the pricing as of now. We suggest you to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

