Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Teased With 120W Fast Charging Support; New Premium Mid-Range In Offing? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 11 series is now one of the most anticipated devices. Plus, Xiaomi has officially teased the upcoming series, set to launch on October 28. With just a few days left, we've been getting a steady stream of teasers of the features on the Redmi Note 11 series. The latest one shows the phones would have 120W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 With 120W Fast Charging Support

Redmi has been steadily teasing a couple of features expected on the Redmi Note 11 series. One of the latest teasers suggests the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ would get 120W fast charging support. This would be the first such feature coming to the Redmi Note series.

To note, the 120W fast charging feature is Xiaomi's fastest charging technology. The company generally retains this powerful feature to its premium lineup, something like the Mi 11X series and so on. Now, Redmi has released a new teaser poster that revealed the 120W rapid charging support. That said, not all models could get the fast charging feature.

We know there are three models under the Redmi Note 11 lineup. Here, only the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ might get the premium 120W fast charging support as it's the high-end and most premium of the lot. The Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro could also get fast charging support but might be a 67W fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Features: What To Expect?

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ seem to pack a couple of overlapping features. Here, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is tipped to pack a large 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for a 16MP selfie camera. The Dimensity 1200 chipset is said to power the Pro+ variant. Also, a 5,000 mAh battery has been rumored for this model.

The cameras on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are tipped to be a triple-lens setup with a 108MP primary shooter. Previously, a 108MP lens was spotted on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max model, which is now continuing on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The other cameras are said to be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ along with the Redmi Note 11 and the Pro model will launch on October 28, confirming all these speculations.

Best Mobiles in India