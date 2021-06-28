Just In
Redmi Note 11 Series First Major Feature Confirmed: Coming Later This Year?
With the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones, Xiaomi completely shifted to AMOLED displays from IPS LCD panels. In fact, some of the models like the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max even offer a 120Hz refresh rate screen, which was mostly seen on high-end smartphones.
Do note that some of the variants of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones still use an IPS LCD screen in China. Comments on Xiaomi's president Lu Weibing post on Weibo now hint that the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones are also expected to come with an OLED display, as per fans' request. Given the current trend, all the models of the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones are likely to feature at least an FHD+ OLED panel.
Redmi Note 11 Speculated Features
Though some of the Redmi Note 10 variants in China support a 5G network, all the India iterations only support a 4G network. Hence, the 11th Gen Redmi Note smartphones are likely to offer 5G capability, making them future-ready, and are likely to compete against mid-range 5G smartphones from Realme and other contemporaries.
In terms of look and feel, the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones might not feature a major design overhaul, especially when compared to the Redmi Note 10. Again, we also expect the Redmi Note 11 to ship with Android 12 OS, possibly with a custom MIUI 12.5 skin on top.
In India, we also expect to see at least three two-four variants of the Redmi Note 11, starting with the bare-bone version to the fully specced Redmi Note 11 Pro Max, which is likely to offer features like a 108MP camera, higher refresh rate panel, and more. It is also expected to come with a large battery with support for fast charging.
Redmi Note 11 Expected Launch Date
I think we are still a solid four to six months away from the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones in India. Considering the company's launch cycle, the Redmi Note 11 might hit the Indian shores by late 2021 or early 2022 with a new processor from either Qualcomm or Mediatek.
