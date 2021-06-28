Redmi Note 10T With Dimensity 700 Chip Announced; Rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has expanded its product offering with yet another smartphone under the Note 10 series. The new Redmi Note 10T comes as the latest addition to the popular smartphone series and packs several overlapping features. Mainly, the Redmi Note 10T comes as a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 10 5G that debuted as Poco M3 5G in India.

Redmi Note 10T Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 10T has hit the Russian market and is available in two models. Here, the 4GB+128GB model is priced at RUB 19,990 (around Rs. 20,500). The Russian listing also includes 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB models, but their pricing and shipping details are still under wraps. The Redmi Note 10T can be bought in blue, green, grey, and silver color options.

Redmi Note 10T Features

The Redmi Note 10T flaunts a 6.5-inch hole-punch AdaptiveSync display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole cutout packs an 8MP selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the Redmi Note 10T includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor. The other cameras include two 2MP shooters for macro and depth shots.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10T draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, which could last a day on a single charge.

The Redmi Note 10T runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Other connectivity options and sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, audio jack, and so on.

Redmi Note 10T Launch: Should You Buy?

The new Redmi Note 10T packs several overlapping features with the Poco M3 Pro. For instance, the Dimensity 700 chipset, 90Hz display, 48MP triple cameras, and other features are the same as the Poco M3 Pro. Presently, the Poco M3 Pro is available in India for Rs. 13,999, making it an attractive buy. While the Redmi Note 10T is yet to hit the Indian market, getting the Poco M3 Pro still makes a good choice.

