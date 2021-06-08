Poco M3 Pro 5G With Dimensity 700 Launched In India: First Sale, Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised, Poco just launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G in India. Being the latest mid-range 5G smartphone from Poco to be launched in the country, it comes with similar specifications as the global variant that went official recently. The Poco M3 Pro 5G makes use of a Dimensity 700 SoC and features impressive specifications.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G bestows a 6.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout aligned at the center to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. The highlight is the incorporation of a new feature called DynamicSwitch that will automatically adjust the refresh rate between options such as 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz depending on the content that users are viewing.

At its core, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is equipped with an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC based on the 7nm process. This processor has surpassed the performance of both Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G processors on AnTuTu. This chipset is teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. Also, there is a hybrid card slot that supports dual 5G SIM card slots or a single 5G SIM card and a microSD card with up to 1TB of expandable storage capability.

On the imaging front, the Poco M3 Pro 5G flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture alongside a 2MP secondary depth sensor and a 2MP tertiary macro lens, both with f/2.4 aperture. Also, there are other capabilities such as Night Mode and time-lapse mode. At the front, the Poco M3 Pro 5G adorns an 8MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity wise, the smartphone from Poco is bundled with 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The other aspects include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 22.5W fast charger bundled within the box and Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 12.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price And Offers

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched in India in three color options - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The high-end variant of the Poco smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Poco M3 Pro 5G will go on sale via Flipkart from June 14, 2021. During the first sale, the smartphone gets a discount of Rs. 500, which will take its effective pricing down to Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 15,499 for the two variants respectively. Given that it will be priced affordably as it was expected, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will give a tough competition to rivals in the affordable 5G smartphone market segment in India from Realme, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo among others.

Best Mobiles in India