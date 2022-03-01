Just In
Redmi Note 11E Pro Possible Variants, Pricing Leak
Redmi recently launched the next-generation models in the Note 11 series. Now, fresh reports claim that the company is working towards announcing a new model in the lineup with the launch of the Redmi Note 11E Pro in its home market China sometime this month.
As per reports, Redmi Note 11E Pro will be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that went official in the global markets. In addition to these speculations, a Chinese tipster Bald is Panda via Weibo has revealed the possible storage configurations and pricing of the alleged Redmi Note 11E Pro.
Redmi Note 11E Pro Leak
As per the leak, Redmi is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 11E Pro in China in March in three storage configurations. The base variant is tipped to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space while the mid-variant is believed to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is tipped that the top-of-the-end variant could be launched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.
Furthermore, the tipster has revealed that these variants of the upcoming Redmi smartphone could be priced at 1,699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 20,200), 1,899 Yuan (approx. Rs. 22.600), and 2,099 Yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000) respectively.
Redmi Note 11E Pro Rumored Specifications
When it comes to the expected specs, the Redmi Note 11E Pro is likely to arrive with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display alongside FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is speculated that the smartphone in question could run Android 12 topped with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.
For imaging, the Redmi Note 11E Pro is said to be equipped with a 16MP front-facing selfie camera sensor. At the back, the smartphone that is being speculated could feature a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary macro snapper.
The Redmi Note 11E Pro could get the power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. For secure authentication, it is said to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As per speculations, the Redmi smartphone could be launched in three color options such as Time Monologue (White), Mysterious Black Realm, and Night Sea Glaze.
