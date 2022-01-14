Redmi Note 11S Renders Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Redmi is all set to bring another new smartphone to India. Well, the talk is about the Redmi Note 11S, which is expected to be launched in the country this month. Now, the official-looking renders of the smartphone have leaked online revealing what we can expect from it in terms of design.

Redmi Note 11S Renders Leak

As per the publication Xiaomiui.net that revealed the Redmi Note 11S renders, the smartphone could be launched with a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the smartphone appears to bestow a quad-camera setup within the top left camera. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the side. Notably, the overall design appears to be quite similar to that of the Redmi Note 11S except for some changes in the camera module.

Redmi Note 11S Rumored Specifications

Going by the speculations revealed by the publication, the Redmi Note 11S is said to be codenamed "miel" and carries the model number K7S. The smartphone is expected to arrive with the model number 2201117SI for the Indian variant and 2201117SG for the global variant. These are also associated with the Redmi Note 11S.

Going by the past reports, the Redmi Note 11S is tipped to arrive with a camera that has a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide secondary sensor, a third 2MP OV2A macro lens and a fourth 2MP depth camera sensor.

Previously, the publication revealed the camera details of the Redmi Note 11S from the findings of the Mi code. However, the report did not reveal if the smartphone will arrive with a depth sensor or not as the depth sensor is no longer counted as a camera sensor in Mi code.

When it comes to other reports, the smartphone is expected to arrive with an AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the smartphone is expected to bestow a 13MP selfie camera sensor.

Under its hood, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is believed to use an octa-core MediaTek chipset. Also, it has been tipped that the smartphone could arrive in three storage configurations including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space.

As the MIUI 13 is official, the Redmi Note 11S is believed to arrive with the latest iteration of the OS. A tweaked version of the smartphone is also believed to arrive as a part of Poco M4 Pro 4G in both India and the global markets.

Redmi Note 11S India Launch

The India launch of the upcoming Redmi Note 11s has officially been teased. The brand took to its official Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the Note 11. The tweet shared by Redmi India has mentioned "NEW NOTE 1S COM1NG", which hints at the Redmi Note 11S. As per the official teaser, the device will come in a blue color option and have a rectangular module. Apart from this, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of this smartphone. We can get to know more details in the near future.

Best Mobiles in India