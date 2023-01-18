Redmi Note 12 4G Device Tipped To Arrive In India Soon; Spotted On IMEI Database News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in the Indian market. The series comprises three devices- Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. If reports are to be believed, Xiaomi might add another device to the lineup. The alleged Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone is likely to be slotted below the Redmi Note 12 5G variant, which would make it the cheapest Note 12 offering in India.

As per a report by XiaomiUI, Xiaomi is mulling over launching the Note 12 4G smartphone in other emerging markets apart from India. The smartphone was recently spotted on the IMEI database, confirming its existence. The report also reveals some key aspects of the upcoming Redmi device. Let's take a look at what the Redmi Note 12 4G would bring to the table.

Redmi Note 12 4G: IMEI Listing

XiaomiUI has identified as many as three Redmi models on the IMEI database. They expect two of these devices to be Redmi Note 12 4G variants. As per XiaomiUI's findings, the smartphone named "Tapas' ' could be headed to India. It bears model number 23028RA60L and is a non-NFC model. There will also be an NFC model of the Redmi Note 12 4G, which is likely to debut in the global markets. This device was spotted with model number 23021RAA2Y and the codename, "Topaz".

Redmi Note 12 4G: Other Key Details

Furthermore, the report states that the Note 12 4G will run on the latest MIUI 14 skin, which is based on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. The smartphone is expected to arrive with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in India. Chances are that the device could be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Details about this device are scarce at the moment. However, you can expect it to pack in a powerful 4G processor, such as the MediaTek Helio G99, which also powers a couple of other devices in the segment. It could boast a dual rear camera setup and a large 5000mAh battery to keep its lights on. Expect more information about the device to surface in a few days/weeks.

