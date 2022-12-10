Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Date and Key Specifications Revealed News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

The Redmi Note 12 5G series is set to launch in India soon. The Xiaomi India team has been teasing the smartphone launch on social media over the past few days, claiming it has sold over 72 million Redmi note smartphones in India since its inception in 2014. However, the company has stopped just short of revealing the launch date of the upcoming smartphone series.

However, noted tipster Mukul Sharma has spilled the beans around the launch date, along with revealing some of the key features and the model names of the smartphone lineup. Based on the information, fans won't have to wait too long into the new year as the Redmi Note 12 series will launch in the first week of January itself.

Redmi Note 12 Series India Launch Date Revealed

According to Sharma's Twitter post, the Redmi Note 12 series will launch in India on January 5, 2023, confirming previous reports which claimed the series would launch globally in the first quarter of 2023, after the China launch in November.

Sharma revealed the Redmi Note 12 series will include the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and all three models will come with 5G support, cashing in on the 5G networks going live across the country through Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

He further revealed that the top of the line model, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will feature a 200 megapixel primary camera, a first for a smartphone in that price range.

Redmi Note 12 Series: Expected Specifications and Features

Assuming that Xiaomi brings the Redmi Note 12 series launched in China without any change to India, we have a fair idea of the specifications and features. The Redmi Note 12 in China runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, featuring a 6.67-inch full HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate. The camera on the Redmi Note 12 5G has a 48MP primary shooter with a 2MP depth sensor and a 8MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro which launched in China runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and also features a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz, but this one's an OLED panel with HDR10+ support. The camera on the Pro model is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision support and a 200MP primary camera with OIS along with 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

