Redmi Note 12 Series Officially Teased In India; Three Models Expected

Xiaomi introduced its Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in China in October 2022. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has started teasing its Redmi Note 12 series in India. Rumors suggest that the Redmi Note 12 series in India will comprise three models initially, which are expected to be the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro+. Let's have a look at their specifications below.

Redmi Note 12: Highlights

The vanilla Redmi Note 12 despite being the cheapest of the lot sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. The device will be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

In terms of optics, Note 12 gets a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture coupled with an ancillary 2MP sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front. The 5000mAh battery under its hood promises to keep its light on. You can top it up quickly owing to its 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: Highlights

The Redmi Note 12 Pro flaunts a flat type 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision with a peak brightness of 900 nits. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 chipset.

Talking about its cameras, the device is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie aficionados, there's a 16MP sensor at the front housed in a punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

Some other notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an X-axis vibration motor, an IR blaster, WiFi 6, 5G, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It packs in a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Highlights

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ gets a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, and 900 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080, which is essentially a refreshed version of the Dimensity 920 SoC. Xiaomi has deployed a 3000mm² vapor cooling chamber in the device for enhanced heat dissipation.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features Samsung's new 200 MP ISOCELL HPX camera sensor with OIS, which is the first in a mid-range smartphone. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth camera. There's a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling needs.

Some noteworthy features of the handset include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, dual SIM, an X-axis linear haptic motor, an IR blaster, WiFi 6, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device packs in a 5000mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support. However, Xiaomi might introduce it with a 210W fast charging option in India.

We can expect the Redmi Note 12 series to debut in India by December 2022 end or in January 2023. The prices could start at around ₹15,000 and might go all the way up to ₹30,000 for the top dog, Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

