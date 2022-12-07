Xiaomi 13 Could Launch On December 11 In China: Expected Features, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi had scheduled an event on December 1, 2022, to announce its latest Xiaomi 13 series of flagship smartphones. However, due to the untimely death of the former President of China, Jiang Zemin, the company had to postpone the event. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the new launch date but new images of the Mi Store app may have leaked the launch date. Going by the image, Xiaomi could launch its Xiaomi 13 series in China on December 11, 2022.

There are chances that Xiaomi Japan might unveil the devices ahead of the China event. Xiaomi Japan had been teasing a product launch, scheduled for December 8, 2022. The company will also reveal its new MIUI 14 skin based on Android 13 OS alongside the Xiaomi 13 devices. Now, let's have a look at what the new smartphones would bring to the table.

Xiaomi 13 Series: Features (Rumored)

The vanilla Xiaomi 13 will be a compact device and could flaunt a flat-type 6.3-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to boast a large 6.73-inch curved Samsung E6 AMOLED with a 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. Both devices will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship mobile processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to feature in other upcoming flagship devices such as the iQOO 11 series, OnePlus 11, Samsung S23 series, and Moto X40 Pro, among others.

In terms of optics, the vanilla Xiaomi 13 could get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The more expensive Xiaomi Pro is expected to pack in a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto camera to complete.

The standard Xiaomi 13 is rumored to pack in a 4,500mAh battery pack coupled with 67W fast charging. The Xiaomi 13 Pro could be powered by a bigger 4,820mAh battery unit coupled with 120W fast charging support. Expect both devices to come with Xiaomi's Surge G1 charging protection chip and wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 13 Series: Price, Availability

The Xiaomi 12 series was launched at a starting price of CNY 3699 (approx. ₹43,750). So, expect the Xiaomi 13 series to start at a similar price point. There's no word about its India launch yet, but expect it to arrive in India in early 2023.

