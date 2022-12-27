Redmi Note 12 5G Specs, Features, And Availability Confirmed Before Launch In India News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 5G-enabled Redmi Note 12 Series in India. The Chinese company has now confirmed nearly all key details about the smartphones which belong to the series meant for the Indian market. Xiaomi has also put-up promotional posters for the Redmi Note 12 5G. Let's look at all the available information.

Xiaomi Confirms Redmi Note 12 5G India Launch Via Amazon And Flipkart

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 12 5G series in the Indian market early next year. The series consists of three smartphones: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is the base variant and it will be available through Amazon. The Pro and Pro+ versions will be available via Flipkart. Xiaomi and Amazon have created a dedicated listing page on the latter's Indian website offering information about the upcoming Redmi Note 12 5G.

Xiaomi recently started promoting the India launch of the Redmi Note 12 5G series and confirmed the base variant will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and a 48MP primary camera. The brand has confirmed it will unveil the series on January 5th, 2023 in India.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications, Features, Design

As the Amazon India landing page confirms, the Indian variant of the e Redmi Note 12 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole notch for selfies. The screen should be a 6.67-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Xiaomi has announced that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor will power the upcoming Redmi Note 12 5G Indian model. The chipset features two Cortex A78 cores with a peak speed of 2.0 GHz. The CPUs have been fabricated on a 6nm node. The Redmi Note 12 5G is expected to ship in multiple RAM and internal storage variants, including 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB configurations.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 5G will sport a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48MP primary camera. There should be an 8MP front-facing camera.

Previous reports about the Redmi Note 12 5G series indicated the smartphones in the lineup would have a 5000mAh battery pack, which has been confirmed to support 33W fast charging.

Other mentionable features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP53 certification, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.

Best Mobiles in India