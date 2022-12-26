Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed To Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Chipset In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the Redmi Note 12 5G series comprising the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G on January 5 in India. The brand is sharing teasers revealing key information about the devices to create hype before the launch. The Redmi Note 12 5G will be sold via Amazon in India as confirmed earlier. The brand has now confirmed via Amazon that the Redmi Note 12 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset.

For the unversed, the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G is also powered by the same chipset. It is a very good mid-range 5G chipset and can handle casual gaming too. The chipset debuted in India with the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G smartphone. Now that the brand has confirmed the chipset, it would be safe to assume that the other specifications of the Indian variant would be similar to the China-spec device.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 12 5G is made out of polycarbonate and comes with a slightly curved back. It gets a squarish camera bump housing the dual rear camera sensors. Xiaomi claims it to be the slimmest Note smartphone with a thickness of 7.98mm.

The Redmi Note 12 5G flaunts a 6.67-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits peak brightness. The display can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1200nits. There's a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display for a selfie sensor.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 12 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor supported by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie addicts, it comes with an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Some other noteworthy features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP53 certification, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Price, Availability

We can expect the Redmi Note 12 5G to be priced aggressively between ₹13,000- ₹15,000 in the Indian market. It will be sold via Amazon India, Xiaomi's website, and offline stores across the country.

Best Mobiles in India