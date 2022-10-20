Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 3C Listing Hints at 210W Charging: Can It Fuel Up in 10 Minutes? News oi -Vivek

Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi has slated the Note 12 smartphone series launch for October but that doesn't stop the leaks from slipping through the cracks. According to a 3C certification listing, these smartphones could pack a 210W charging tech, making them the world's fastest-charging phones. So, how long will the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ take to fully charge the battery?

As we recently found out, the Redmi Note 12 series will have at least three models -- Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Just like this year's lineup of Redmi Note smartphones, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be the flagbearer, capable of charging at a whopping 210W of power.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Charging Speed

According to a 3C certification listing, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ can be the world's fastest-charging smartphone with up to 210W fast charging support. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is said to support up to 120W of fast charging while the entry-level Redmi Note 12 is likely to support 67W of fast charging just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Given the Redmi Note 12 series belongs to the mid-range segment, the company might launch these smartphones in two flavors. A base model with a regular charging speed of around 67W. Similarly, there will be a slightly more expensive variant of the same that might come bundled with a 210W and 120W fast charger on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 12 Pro, respectively.

Currently, the OnePlus 10R is one of the fastest charging phones in the world with 150W fast charging support, capable of fully charging the battery in under 17 minutes. Considering the power rating of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the smartphone could fully charge in less than 10 minutes with a 210W fast charging adapter.

What Do We Know About Redmi Note 12 Series?

Speculations predict that the Redmi Note 12 series will make use of the recently announced Mediatek Dimensity 1080 SoC, making it the most powerful Redmi Note ever. Considering the possible lineup of the Redmi Note 12 series, only the top two models are expected to be based on the latest Mediatek processor.

We can expect the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to have an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While these phones might not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, they are likely to come with a side-mounted power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

All three variants of the Redmi Note 12 are expected to carry a 5,000 mAh battery, and these devices might even support reverse charging. The smartphones are expected to ship with Android 13 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

