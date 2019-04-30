ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 7 starts receiving MIUI 10.3.5.0 update

    Redmi Note 7 gets many new features, improvements and bug fixes with the new update.

    By
    |

    Redmi Note 7 is one of the best selling affordable smartphones in India. This device has received a software update that rolls out a slew of new features to it. Besides the additional of some notable features, it also brings the April 2019 Android security patch to the device.

    Redmi Note 7 starts receiving MIUI 10.3.5.0 update

     

    The changelog brought in by the update has been shared by users on MIUI forums. It shows that the device has received the MIUI v10.3.5.0.PFMGMIXM update. It brings a slew of changes, bug fixes and improvements. It also rolls out some design changes to the interface.

    Redmi Note 7 update changelog

    The MIUI v10.3.5.0.PFMGMIXM update brings optimizations to the face unlock feature. It also fixes issues related to notification, camera, lock screen and battery information. It rolls out new features such as floating windows for calls during gameplay, new models for AI camera and more control over notifications.

    The new MIUI 10 update brings the April 2019 security patch as well. While it says new AI camera modes, there is no clarity regarding the specific features that were rolled out. To recall, the previous update to the device brought the Enhanced Low Light Mode. Previously, there was a glitch that caused the camera app automatically shut down when it was closed and opened in the video mode. This update has brought a fix for the issue.

    Also, the smartphone is said to keep the device on the lock screen even after unlocking it using the face unlock feature. And, the efficiency of the authentication feature has been enhanced. Users can now restrict the notification shade from displaying on the lock screen.

    The Mi Cloud app's start page has also been redesigned by the new MIUI 10 update. Many software issues such as the lack of low battery warning in the landscape mode, incorrect notification badges and call bubble overlapping with the notification icons have been fixed.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
