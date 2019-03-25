Redmi Note 7 Pro gets MIUI 10 global stable update; beta ROM 9.3.21 out for many Xiaomi phones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Note 7 Pro and many other Xiaomi phones get MIUI 10 stable and beta updates.

Soon after the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro launch in India, there were reports that the MIUI 10 global stable update to these devices are all set to be rolled out soon. Now, the Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India have started receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.6.0.PFHINXM.

Notably, this update will bring in optimizations that will improve the overall system stability. It will also automatically reach the users of these devices without any manual approach. Besides this, Xiaomi has also rolled out the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 to many models. This update will bring in changes such as fixes to notifications, screen recording and notch settings.

MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 7

Talking about the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the device has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.6.0.PFHINXM based on Android 9 Pie. The company has also provided a Recovery ROM weighing around 1.75GB and Fastboot ROM weighing around 2.2GB. Users are suggested to back up the data before they flash this software on their devices in order to ensure there is no loss of data.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta update

Besides the update to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the company has rolled out to the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 to a slew of over ten Xiaomi smartphones. The devices include the Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix, Poco F1, Mi 8, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 5A, Mi Note 3, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi Mix 3, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 3, Redmi Y1, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4A, etc.

The company has announced that it has delayed the rollout of the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 update to the Mi 9 and Redmi 5 as there are some errors. The download links and update announcement were shared on the official MIUI website.