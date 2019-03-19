Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 10 beta testing to debut soon in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will soon get MIUI 10 update.

Recently, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced two new smartphones for the Indian users. Well, it launched the budget smartphones - Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Both these phones run Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10.2 out-of-the-box. At the time of launch, it was announced that the MIUI 10 update will be rolled out to these phones.

Now, the company has announced the MIUI 10 Beta Program for these new Redmi smartphones. Users who enroll for the Beta Program can experience the upcoming features that the stable version of the software will bring to these devices.

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro MIUI 10 Beta Program

Going by the Beta Program for these new Redmi smartphones, there are a few rules for the interested users to be a part of this program. As per the official forum, the users who take part in this program should be active members of Mi Community India with 'Advanced Bunny' ranking. The company also states that the users should follow the rules of the community and restrain from leaking the ROM or posting about it on social media and other forums. Notably, users showing interest in the Beta ROM should also participate in the discussions in groups about the closed beta builds.

Interestingly, the final set of users that will take part in the beta program of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will also be eligible to be the first beta testers of the upcoming MIUI 11 custom ROM too.

The deadline to apply for the beta program of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro is March 22 at 9 PM. Users will be notified about the same selection by March 25. Notably, it is important for the users to install Telegram instant messenger to discuss with testers and team regarding bugs.