Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro receives Android 9 Pie update based on MIUI 10 9.3.22 News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 Pro predecessor was one of the best affordable smartphones of 2018, which is now available for Rs 11,999 has finally received Android 9 Pie update, albeit, via the beta channel.

MIUI10 9.3.21 beta for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is based on Android 9 Pie, which is now available for download. Do note that, as this is a beta update, it might contain some bugs, which will be ironed out in with the future software updates.

The MIUI 10 9.2.21 is based on Android 9 Pie and also comes with March 2019 Google Security Update. To install MIUI 10 9.3.21 visit the below mentioned URL.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display with 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the Note 6 Pro with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has dual cameras at the back with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a dual camera setup with a 20 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is also the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a quad-camera setup.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro has a dual hybrid slot, which can accept two SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The phone also supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with dual channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

