Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro offline sales likely to debut today: Price, offers, and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in November. And, the device is available online via Flipkart and Mi.com on flash sales every week. However, at the time of its launch, the company announced that it will be available via offline stores without specifying any date.

Now, a report by 91mobiles citing retail sources suggests that the brand will sell the Redmi Note 6 Pro via offline stores starting from today, December 7. So, interested buyers can grab hold of the device from the Mi Partner Stores in addition to Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and the other with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The two variants of the Xiaomi smartphone are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. Going by the past trend, we believe that the offline stores will charge an additional cost of Rs. 500 on both the variants.

The company has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer Rs. 2,400 instant cashback as vouchers and up to 6TB of additional Jio 4G data. The smartphone is available in Red, Rose Gold, Blue and Black color options.

Redmi Note 6 Pro flash sale

In the meantime, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the first quad-camera smartphone from the company will go on sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. As a part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, buyers of the device will get an additional 10% discount on the purchase on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. This will take the effective cost of the smartphone down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the two variants.

Well, the highlight of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is the presence of four camera sensors. It has two cameras at the front and two cameras at the rear. For selfies, this smartphone has a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the rear, there is a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The other notable aspect is the capacious 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.