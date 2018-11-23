Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale again at 6 PM today: Price, offers and discounts

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched yesterday went on sale for the first time today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. And, the company had announced that it went out of stock in just a few minutes. It was announced that over 6,00,000 units of the smartphone were out for the first sale. Again it went on sale at 3 PM and the stocks were empty in a few minutes.

In addition to this, a tweet by Manu Kumar Jain indicates that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will not disappoint fans as it will be available for sale again today at 6 PM. This shows that the company understands the demand for its latest market entrant and is opening a second sale for the device on the same day.

Notably, there is no word regarding the number of units that will be available for the sale later today. Once again, we believe that the device will go out of stock within minutes even this time.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro variants

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in two variants. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,999. The top-of-the-line variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro Black Friday deals

As it went on sale during the Black Friday sale, the smartphone will be available at a discounted pricing. Well, the buyers who manage to get hold of the Redmi Note 6 Pro during the sale today will get Rs. 1,000 discount on the device. So, the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Xiaomi smartphone will be available for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 during today's sale.

In addition to this, those who use an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase will get an additional discount of Rs. 500. So, the effective pricing of the smartphone during today's sale will be Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,499 for the two variants.

Reliance Jio cashback offer

Xiaomi and Reliance Jio have also teamed up to provide attractive offers with this smartphone. The buyers will get Rs. 2,400 instant cashback with the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Also, there will be up to 6TB of additional data benefits.