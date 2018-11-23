Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sold-out within minutes on the first sale

Update: Xiaomi has claimed that the company has sold more than 600,000 units of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, and the company is having a second sale at 3:00 PM on Flipkart and Mi.com.

6 Lakh units of #RedmiNote6Pro! 🎉



Mi Fans! We had 600,000+ units of 'Quad Camera all-rounder' for 1st sale. Went out of stock in mins on @Flipkart & https://t.co/lzFXOcYa5q! 💪



If you did not manage to buy one, don't worry. We are getting more stock. Next sale @ 3pm today. 😎 pic.twitter.com/8IsQnupEYo — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 23, 2018

We are not new to the "Out of Stock" scenario on the flash sales of the Xiaomi Redmi smartphone, and now the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been sold-out within minutes on both Flipkart and Mi.com.

At the time of launch, the head of the Xiaomi India's head Manu Jain confirmed that the company has enough stock for the first sale. Still, the company is not able to meet the demand on the first sale. One more reason for this massive response is the fact that the Redmi Note 6 Pro was available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499 for the 4 GB RAM and 14,499 for the 6GB RAM model, which makes it one of the best smartphone in the market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection, offering a 2280 x 1080p resolution with a notch cut out. This is the second Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a notch display.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the smartphone with 4/6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has a hybrid SIM slot, which accepts two SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is also the first Redmi smartphone to offer a total of four cameras. The smartphone has a dual rear-facing camera with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels size and a 5 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera also has a dual camera setup with a 20 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Keeping up with the Redmi Note's standards, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support via micro USB port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone offers MIUI 10 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo with a bouquet of features like full-screen gesture support, AI camera with screen detection, and faster app opening. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale probably in the next week, and we expect a similar "Out of Stock" situation.